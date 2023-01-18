Powerhouse performance: Chicago Amundsen roars to big win over Chicago Lake View 63-41

Chicago Amundsen stomped on Chicago Lake View 63-41 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Chicago Lake View and Chicago Amundsen played in a 57-51 game on January 28, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Park Ridge Maine East and Chicago Lake View took on Chicago Schurz on January 11 at Chicago Schurz High School. Click here for a recap.
