 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Pontiac Township pounds out steady beat in win over Auburn 72-67

  • 0

Pontiac Township found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Auburn 72-67 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 5.

In recent action on January 29, Auburn faced off against Springfield Lutheran and Pontiac Township took on Chicago Leo on January 29 at Chicago Leo High School. For more, click here.

Pontiac Township broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 46-45 lead over Auburn.

Pontiac Township hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 26-22 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Top Senior Bowl players for Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News