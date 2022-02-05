Pontiac Township pounds out steady beat in win over Auburn 72-67

Pontiac Township found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Auburn 72-67 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 5.
In recent action on January 29, Auburn faced off against Springfield Lutheran and Pontiac Township took on Chicago Leo on January 29 at Chicago Leo High School. For more, click here.
Pontiac Township broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 46-45 lead over Auburn.
Pontiac Township hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 26-22 advantage in the frame.
