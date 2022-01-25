Pontiac Township engulfs Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in flames 79-56

Pontiac Township rolled past Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central for a comfortable 79-56 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 18, Pontiac Township faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Bloomington Central Catholic on January 18 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. For more, click here.
