Pontiac shoots its way past Central Catholic

BLOOMINGTON – Matt Kelley isn’t picky who takes shots for his Pontiac High School basketball team.

He is rather insistent, however, on how the Indians arrive at those shots.

“We have five or six guys who can score,” Kelley said. “As long as we work the ball around and get some reversals, we’ll get a wide open shot. We don’t really care who takes it as long as we’re taking the right shot.”

Pontiac launched plenty of the “right” shots Friday at Cvengros Gymnasium, shooting a sizzling 57 percent from the field while downing Central Catholic 73-65 in the Illini Prairie Conference opener for both teams.

“We hit our shots tonight and rebounded pretty well,” said junior Henry Brummel, who topped four Indians in double figures with 18 points. “Our defense was good. Everything was clicking.”

Indians start fast

Pontiac (10-5 overall) led 21-15 after one quarter and 41-32 at halftime as Michael Kuska scored all 11 of his points before the break.

“When we take rhythm shots, rhythm threes, the ball seems to go in,” Kelley said. “I think we’re figuring that out a little bit.”

“Their kids played hard. They came in here and took it to us,” said Saints coach Jason Welch. “I thought the game was decided in the first quarter. We couldn’t get stops. You can’t give up 41 in the first half and expect to win the ballgame. They got good shots and knocked them down.”

Saints’ comeback

A rebound dunk that became a three-point play from Colin Hayes sparked Central Catholic (10-5) in the third quarter.

Five straight Rye Pirtz points pulled the Saints into a 50-all tie. After Brummel hit an 18-footer with 11 seconds left, Cole Certa’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gave Central Catholic a 53-52 edge.

Down the stretch

A Brummel 3-pointer handed Pontiac a 66-62 lead with 3:14 left. Four Kerr Bauman free throws in the final 49 seconds helped keep the Saints at bay.

“We have guys who played a lot last year, and that experience is paying off,” Kelley said. “We lost some games last year down the stretch that now we’re finding ways to win. That’s from experience and that’s from going through the growing pains.”

“We came off a big win in the first round of our holiday tournament. We’ve played in a couple of championship games,” said Brummel. “We know what his atmosphere and game style are like.”

Defending Certa

Kelley had the 6-foot Kuska assigned to Certa, the 6-5 sharpshooter. Certa finished with 26 points but only six of those came on 3-pointers. He also grabbed nine rebounds.

“With a kid like that, you’ve got to give something up. We didn’t want to send a ton of help to let other shooters go off,” Kelley said. “When he went down to the post we left Michael on a little bit of an island and said do the best you can. Michael did an unbelievable job contesting every single shot. That kid is a warrior. He played his tail off.”

Underwood visits

Illinois coach Brad Underwood caused a stir at halftime when he and assistant Geoff Alexander sat in the front row to take in the second half.

“Everybody noticed right away,” said Brummel. “It was pretty cool to be able to see him and play against a kid (Certa) who is getting looked at by him.”

Hayes’ night

Hayes contributed 21 points and eight rebounds but did not score and took just one shot in the fourth quarter.

“We didn’t get the ball to him, and that’s more on me than it is the boys,” Welch said. “We tried to give an emphasis to it, but he certainly didn’t get the ball as much as we would like. Colin’s night was a giant. He did a great job.”

Pontiac’s balance

Bauman finished with 17 points and Riley Weber 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Indians outrebounded Central Catholic 30-23 and connected on half of their 18 tries from 3-point range.

Rugged schedule

Pontiac may have five losses but a look at who those defeats have come to is revealing.

Topping the Indians have been New Trier (receiving votes in Class 4A poll), Chicago Simeon (No. 1 in 3A), Prairie Central (No. 1 in 2A) and twice to Princeton (No. 2 in 2A).

