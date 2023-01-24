 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pontiac severs Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's hopes 75-59

Playing with a winning hand, Pontiac trumped Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 75-59 in Illinois boys basketball on January 24.

Last season, Pontiac and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off on January 25, 2022 at Pontiac Township High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and Pontiac took on St Joseph-Ogden on January 13 at Pontiac Township High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

