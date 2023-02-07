Pontiac stretched out and finally snapped Monticello to earn a 73-61 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 7.

In recent action on January 31, Monticello faced off against Rantoul . For more, click here. Pontiac took on Tolono Unity on January 31 at Tolono Unity High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.