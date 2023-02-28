HERSCHER – Kiel Duval had no argument after Tuesday’s Class 2A Herscher Sectional semifinal, and the St. Joseph-Ogden High School basketball coach didn’t even attempt to make one.

“They were better than us tonight,” Duval said. “They outworked us and they outplayed us. They took advantage of our mistakes, and credit goes to them.”

No. 8-ranked Pontiac controlled the second half en route to a convincing 55-40 victory over the No. 6 Spartans.

“We want more. We’re hungry,” Indians junior Kerr Bauman said. “We really want to keep playing.”

Pontiac (26-6) will take on the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal pitting No. 1 Prairie Central against Kankakee Bishop McNamara on Friday at 7 p.m. for the sectional championship.

Final blow of half

Pontiac’s Michael Kuska canned a 3-pointer for the final points of the first half to hand the Indians a 19-16 lead.

“That was a big shot going into the half and led us to a little bit of a run to start the third,” said Indians coach Matt Kelley. “We needed to see one go in. You see one go in and the confidence goes back up we can actually make a shot.”

The low-scoring half was built on subpar shooting. Pontiac was 7 of 19, while SJO hit only 7 of 28.

“That was a huge shot, but still with that we felt pretty good going into the half,” Duval said. “We were leading the whole time, but we felt like we had some bad possessions we needed to clean up.”

Strong third quarter

As SJO, which bowed out at 27-5, continued to struggle offensively, Pontiac pulled out to a 33-24 lead through three quarters.

Key moments for the Indians came on a Riley Weber three-point play early in the period, a Henry Brummel tip in and a Brummel 3-pointer at the 1:49 mark.

“The second half again they punched us in the mouth first and we never responded,” said Duval. “That’s the toughest part.”

Last gasp

Another Weber three-point play and a Brummel driving basket extended the Indians' advantage to 41-27 with 4:48 remaining.

The Spartans scored the next seven points and had a 3-point try to creep within four that missed the mark.

Bauman kept Pontiac comfortable with 9 of 10 fourth-quarter free throw shooting.

“I missed the first two,” Bauman said of the first quarter, “after that I felt pretty good.”

Bauman led the Indians with 15 points. Brummel added 13 and Weber 12.

Pence ends career

The game marked the end of the spectacular prep career of SJO senior Ty Pence, who is headed to Illinois State.

Pence showed the athleticism that made him a Division I prospect with four dunks and four blocks. The 6-foot-6 future Redbird totaled 19 points and 13 rebounds while shooting 7 of 22 from the field, 0 of 10 from beyond the arc and 5 of 9 at the free throw line.

“Henry Brummel,” said Bauman when asked the key to defending Pence. “He’s not feeling well at all right now, but he battled the whole game.”

“We tell our kids he (Pence) is one of the best players in the state,” Kelley said. “All you can do is try to contest every single shot and try not to let him get in a really good rhythm.

"For the most part, all night long we did a good job contesting every shot. If you do that, you live with the result. The kids bought in and believed in what we were doing, and we were able to contain him somewhat.”

Chairmen of the boards

Pontiac won the rebounding battle 40-31 with Weber grabbing 13 boards and Logan Barnett 10.

“We rebounded well. That’s the main thing,” Bauman said. “We pushed the ball when we wanted to and shots fell when we wanted them to.”

SJO finished at 28 percent from the field (15 of 54) to 39 percent for Pontiac (17 of 44). The Spartans missed nine of 17 free throws, while Pontiac connected on 18 of 22.

