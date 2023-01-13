Pontiac earns solid win over St. Joseph-Ogden 75-61

Pontiac put its nose to the grindstone and turned back St. Joseph-Ogden in a 75-61 decision in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.
Last season, Pontiac and St Joseph-Ogden faced off on January 14, 2022 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Pontiac faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and St Joseph-Ogden took on Nashville on January 7 at Nashville High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.