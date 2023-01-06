Pontiac carves slim margin over Bloomington Central Catholic 73-65

Pontiac could finally catch its breath after a close call against Bloomington Central Catholic in a 73-65 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 6.
In recent action on December 28, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Kankakee Bishop McNamara and Pontiac took on Chicago Simeon on December 29 at Chicago Simeon Academy. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.