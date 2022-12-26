Pontiac brings veteran team into Pontiac Holiday Tournament

PONTIAC – With larger enrollment schools throughout the 91st Pontiac Holiday Tournament field, the host Indians know there are no easy first-round draws.

While Pontiac hasn’t opposed bigger schools during its pre-tournament schedule, the Indians have played some top-flight teams of their own size.

With a 7-3 record entering Wednesday’s 9 p.m. first round tournament game against West Aurora, Pontiac has lost twice to the third-ranked team in Class 2A (Princeton) and once to 2A’s second-ranked squad (Prairie Central).

“We were in the same two tournaments and met them in the title game both times,” Pontiac coach Matt Kelley said of Princeton. “The first time we played them we were a little overwhelmed (73-47). The second game we did a lot better (62-57).”

Kelley oversees an experienced Pontiac group led by a three-year starter in senior Logan Barnett, who is joined as starters by juniors Riley Weber, Henry Brummel, Kerr Bowman and Michael Kuska.

“It helps to have guys who have played a lot of minutes. They are comfortable with the system and how we run things,” said Kelley. “We put in things in the preseason we haven’t been able to do before.”

Weber is the top scorer at about 18 points per game with Brummel at 15. Barnett leads the rebounds at eight per outing.

Two of Pontiac’s starters also excel in baseball. Barnett has signed a national letter of intent to play at Dayton, while Brummel is committed to Indiana.

“It’s good for them not only physically but mentally to change things up,” Kelley said.

In his third year at Pontiac, Kelley enters his second Pontiac Holiday Tournament. The 2020 event fell victim to the pandemic.

“We know how special it is. There are people who have come to it their whole lives. They came here with their grandpa and still have the same seats,” said Kelley. “The atmosphere is not something you can recreate. It’s special and it’s fun. It’s going to be quite the environment.”

In West Aurora, Pontiac faces an 8-3 team led by 6-foot-5 Division I prospect Josh Pickett.

“He’s a really good guard,” Kelley said. “They like to run. It should be an action-packed game. We have to handle their pressure. If we do that, we have a shot at a first-round win.”

At 2-7, Bloomington opens tournament play at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday against No. 2 seed Joliet West (9-2), the No. 3-state ranked team in Class 4A.

The Purple Raiders had a home game against 3A No. 7 Decatur MacArthur canceled Thursday because of inclement weather.

“That gives us a little bit more practice time to really just work on things we’ve been struggling with thus far,” said BHS coach Spencer Johnson. “I have to get them to understand they shouldn’t be discouraged with the results as long as they are taking care of the process, giving all-out effort and remaining coachable.

"I feel like the guys have been extremely receptive to that. We have been getting better even though the results may not always show that.”

The Raiders do have offensive firepower in 6-5 junior Niko Newsome, who is averaging 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals. Newsome has received recruiting interest from several Division I mid-major programs.

Adam Beasley, a 6-1 senior who plays taller, contributes 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds with 6-2 senior John Shuey chipping in 11.7 points.

“We need to string out our defensive intensity for longer periods of time. At the start of games we come out with great urgency, then we struggle at the start of the second half,” Johnson said. “Turnovers weren’t an issue the first few games, but they have been more of an issue of late. And in all our losses we’ve come up on the short end rebounding.”

BHS will confront some legitimate Fears in its tournament opener. Jeremy Fears Jr. is a 6-foot senior point guard headed to Michigan State, while Jeremiah Fears is a 5-11 sophomore guard with offers from Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State and Missouri among others.

Pontiac could be an ideal opportunity for Newsome to demonstrate he belongs in the same conversation with some of the top players in the tournament.

“This is the perfect stage for him to go out and showcase his talents,” said Johnson. “I’m trying to get him to understand how to prepare for situations like this. Just play your game, play team basketball, play exactly how you have been doing and let everything else fall into place.”

Defending champion Chicago Simeon is the No. 1 seed and the No. 1-state ranked team in 3A.

The Wolverines are led by 6-9 twins Miles and Wesleyan Rubin, who have both signed with Loyola.

Led by 6-5 senior Nikola Abusara and 6-3 senior Brady Kunka, Benet Academy is seeded third with a 10-0 record. Chicago Curie (8-3) is the fourth seed.

Another player to watch is Ian Brown of 11-1 New Trier. A 6-4 junior, Brown connected on 12 3-pointers in a game earlier this season.

Prairie Central top seed

At 10-0. Prairie Central is the No. 1 seed in the Williamsville Holiday Tournament.

The Hawks open play Tuesday at 9 a.m. against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Photos: Prairie Central boys basketball at Bloomington High School