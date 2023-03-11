A few extra minutes on the clock is exactly what Metamora needed to top Chicago Simeon in a 46-42 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 11.

Last season, Metamora and Chicago Simeon squared off on March 11, 2022 at Chicago Simeon Academy.

In recent action on March 6, Metamora faced off against Aurora Marmion and Chicago Simeon took on Country Club Hills Hillcrest on March 6 at Country Club Hills Hillcrest High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.