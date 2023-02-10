The clock was the only thing that could stem the competitive juices, and even then Dunlap needed overtime to topple Morton 59-54 to earn a victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 10.

Morton started on steady ground by forging a 15-9 lead over Dunlap at the end of the first quarter.

The Potters took a 22-21 lead over the Eagles heading to the intermission locker room.

Morton enjoyed a 37-33 lead over Dunlap to start the final quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Eagles and the Potters locked in a 50-50 stalemate.

There was no room for doubt as Dunlap added to its advantage with a 9-4 margin in the closing period.

