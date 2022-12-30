Pleasant Plains wills its way past Effingham St. Anthony in overtime 52-43

The end of regulation merely triggered time for more action, before Pleasant Plains topped Effingham St. Anthony 52-43 in OT in Illinois boys basketball action on December 30.

