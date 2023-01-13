 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Pleasant Plains wills its way past Auburn in overtime 48-41

  • 0

The end of regulation merely triggered time for more action, before Pleasant Plains topped Auburn 48-41 in OT in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Auburn, as it began with a 11-3 edge over Pleasant Plains through the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans took a 17-14 lead over the Cardinals heading to the halftime locker room.

Pleasant Plains broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 29-27 lead over Auburn.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Cardinals and the Trojans locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

Pleasant Plains held on with a 13-6 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Pleasant Plains and Auburn squared off with February 8, 2022 at Auburn High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 6, Auburn faced off against Waverly South County and Pleasant Plains took on Champaign St. Thomas More on January 7 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News