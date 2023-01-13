Pleasant Plains wills its way past Auburn in overtime 48-41

The end of regulation merely triggered time for more action, before Pleasant Plains topped Auburn 48-41 in OT in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Auburn, as it began with a 11-3 edge over Pleasant Plains through the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans took a 17-14 lead over the Cardinals heading to the halftime locker room.

Pleasant Plains broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 29-27 lead over Auburn.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Cardinals and the Trojans locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

Pleasant Plains held on with a 13-6 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

