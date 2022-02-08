Pleasant Plains utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Auburn 62-58

Bonus basketball saw Pleasant Plains use the overtime to top Auburn 62-58 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 1, Auburn faced off against Litchfield and Pleasant Plains took on Winchester West Central Coop on January 28 at Pleasant Plains High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The start wasn't the problem for Auburn, who began with a 16-0 edge over Pleasant Plains through the end of the first quarter.
The Cardinals fought to a 33-31 halftime margin at the Trojans' expense.
Auburn came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Pleasant Plains 49-47.
The Cardinals avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-3 stretch over the final period.
