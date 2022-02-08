Pleasant Plains utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Auburn 62-58

Bonus basketball saw Pleasant Plains use the overtime to top Auburn 62-58 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Auburn, who began with a 16-0 edge over Pleasant Plains through the end of the first quarter.

The Cardinals fought to a 33-31 halftime margin at the Trojans' expense.

Auburn came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Pleasant Plains 49-47.

The Cardinals avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-3 stretch over the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.