 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Pleasant Plains utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Auburn 62-58

  • 0

Bonus basketball saw Pleasant Plains use the overtime to top Auburn 62-58 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 1, Auburn faced off against Litchfield and Pleasant Plains took on Winchester West Central Coop on January 28 at Pleasant Plains High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The start wasn't the problem for Auburn, who began with a 16-0 edge over Pleasant Plains through the end of the first quarter.

The Cardinals fought to a 33-31 halftime margin at the Trojans' expense.

Auburn came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Pleasant Plains 49-47.

The Cardinals avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-3 stretch over the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Eileen Gu lands first 1620 of her career to win Olympic gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News