Pleasant Plains earned a convincing 50-24 win over Athens in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 16.

The first quarter gave Pleasant Plains a 23-2 lead over Athens.

The Cardinals' offense struck in front for a 31-6 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Pleasant Plains stormed to a 46-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors narrowed the gap 6-4 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Athens and Pleasant Plains squared off with February 11, 2022 at Athens High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 11, Pleasant Plains faced off against Princeton . For results, click here. Athens took on Mason City Illini Central on Feb. 10 at Athens High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.