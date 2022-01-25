 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Pleasant Plains takes a toll on Virden North Mac 43-33

  • 0

Riding a wave of production, Pleasant Plains dunked Virden North Mac 43-33 at Pleasant Plains High on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 14, Pleasant Plains faced off against New Berlin and Virden North Mac took on Carlinville on January 19 at Carlinville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Cardinals a 24-8 lead over the Panthers.

Pleasant Plains kept a 27-17 halftime margin at Virden North Mac's expense.

The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 16-16 final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Time to let new GM do his duty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News