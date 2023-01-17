Pleasant Plains squeezes past Winchester West Central Coop 49-47

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A sigh of relief filled the air in Pleasant Plains' locker room after a trying 49-47 test with Winchester West Central Coop in Illinois boys basketball action on January 17.

Last season, Pleasant Plains and Winchester West Central Coop squared off with January 28, 2022 at Pleasant Plains High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 12, Pleasant Plains squared off with Williamsville in a basketball game. For more, click here.

