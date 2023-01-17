Pleasant Plains squeezes past Winchester West Central Coop 49-47

A sigh of relief filled the air in Pleasant Plains' locker room after a trying 49-47 test with Winchester West Central Coop in Illinois boys basketball action on January 17.
