Pleasant Plains sinks Bloomington Central Catholic with solid showing 79-65

Pleasant Plains trucked Bloomington Central Catholic on the road to a 79-65 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 28.
Pleasant Plains opened with a 13-6 advantage over Bloomington Central Catholic through the first quarter.
The Cardinals registered a 28-20 advantage at halftime over the Saints.
Pleasant Plains thundered to a 49-33 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Saints tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 32-30 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
Last season, Pleasant Plains and Bloomington Central Catholic squared off with December 21, 2021 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Pleasant Plains faced off against Rochester and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on January 17 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For more, click here.
