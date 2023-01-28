Pleasant Plains sinks Bloomington Central Catholic with solid showing 79-65

Pleasant Plains trucked Bloomington Central Catholic on the road to a 79-65 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 28.

Pleasant Plains opened with a 13-6 advantage over Bloomington Central Catholic through the first quarter.

The Cardinals registered a 28-20 advantage at halftime over the Saints.

Pleasant Plains thundered to a 49-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Saints tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 32-30 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

