Pleasant Plains sews up Hamilton West Hancock Co-Op 63-61

Pleasant Plains poked just enough holes in Hamilton West Hancock Co-Op's defense to garner a taut 63-61 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Pleasant Plains jumped in front of Hamilton West Hancock Co-Op 13-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals' shooting darted to a 27-20 lead over the Titans at the half.

Pleasant Plains' position showed as it carried a 47-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals withstood the Titans' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

