Pleasant Plains charged Virden North Mac and collected a 41-25 victory in Illinois boys basketball on Feb. 22.

Pleasant Plains opened with a 7-5 advantage over Virden North Mac through the first quarter.

The Cardinals opened a modest 18-11 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Pleasant Plains darted to a 27-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

