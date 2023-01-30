Pleasant Plains produces precision performance against Riverton 62-34

Pleasant Plains ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Riverton 62-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 30.

Pleasant Plains charged in front of Riverton 29-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals opened a massive 41-10 gap over the Hawks at halftime.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Riverton got within 55-26.

The Hawks managed an 8-7 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

