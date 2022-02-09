 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasant Plains pounds out steady beat in win over Maroa-Forsyth 64-59

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Pleasant Plains wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 64-59 over Maroa-Forsyth in Illinois boys basketball action on February 9.

In recent action on February 5, Pleasant Plains faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Maroa-Forsyth took on Riverton on February 1 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For more, click here.

Pleasant Plains made the first move by forging an 18-10 margin over Maroa-Forsyth after the first quarter.

A half tie at 31-31 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Cardinals broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-44 lead over the Trojans.

The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 15-15 fourth quarter.

