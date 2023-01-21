Pleasant Plains pockets narrow victory over Rochester 53-48

Pleasant Plains derailed Rochester's hopes after a 53-48 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Rochester showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-11 advantage over Pleasant Plains as the first quarter ended.
The Rockets took a 27-24 lead over the Cardinals heading to the half locker room.
Rochester had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Pleasant Plains 40-37.
It took a 16-8 rally, but the Cardinals were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
