Pleasant Plains pockets narrow victory over Rochester 53-48

Pleasant Plains derailed Rochester's hopes after a 53-48 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Rochester showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-11 advantage over Pleasant Plains as the first quarter ended.

The Rockets took a 27-24 lead over the Cardinals heading to the half locker room.

Rochester had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Pleasant Plains 40-37.

It took a 16-8 rally, but the Cardinals were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.