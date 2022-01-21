Pleasant Plains overcomes Mason City Illini Central in competitive affair 57-48

Pleasant Plains posted a tight 57-48 win over Mason City Illini Central in Illinois boys basketball action on January 21.

The first quarter gave the Cardinals a 17-11 lead over the Cougars.

Pleasant Plains kept a 28-26 halftime margin at Mason City Illini Central's expense.

The Cardinals enjoyed a narrow margin over the Cougars with a 45-37 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Cougars 12-11 in the last stanza.

