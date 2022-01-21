 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Pleasant Plains overcomes Mason City Illini Central in competitive affair 57-48

  • 0

Pleasant Plains posted a tight 57-48 win over Mason City Illini Central in Illinois boys basketball action on January 21.

In recent action on January 15, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Clinton and Pleasant Plains took on New Berlin on January 14 at New Berlin High School. For more, click here.

The first quarter gave the Cardinals a 17-11 lead over the Cougars.

Pleasant Plains kept a 28-26 halftime margin at Mason City Illini Central's expense.

The Cardinals enjoyed a narrow margin over the Cougars with a 45-37 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Cougars 12-11 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News