Pleasant Plains overcomes Mason City Illini Central in competitive affair 57-48

Pleasant Plains posted a tight 57-48 win over Mason City Illini Central in Illinois boys basketball action on January 21.
In recent action on January 15, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Clinton and Pleasant Plains took on New Berlin on January 14 at New Berlin High School. For more, click here.
The first quarter gave the Cardinals a 17-11 lead over the Cougars.
Pleasant Plains kept a 28-26 halftime margin at Mason City Illini Central's expense.
The Cardinals enjoyed a narrow margin over the Cougars with a 45-37 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Cougars 12-11 in the last stanza.
