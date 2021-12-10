 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Pleasant Plains nets nifty win over Williamsville 61-58

  • 0

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Pleasant Plains passed in a 61-58 victory at Williamsville's expense on December 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Cardinals made the first move by forging a 15-12 margin over the Bullets after the first quarter.

Pleasant Plains' offense jumped to a 27-21 lead over Williamsville at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Cardinals and the Bullets locked in a 42-42 stalemate.

In recent action on December 4, Pleasant Plains faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Williamsville took on Carlinville on December 3 at Carlinville High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Aaron Rodgers returns to Packers practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News