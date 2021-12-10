Pleasant Plains nets nifty win over Williamsville 61-58

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Pleasant Plains passed in a 61-58 victory at Williamsville's expense on December 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Cardinals made the first move by forging a 15-12 margin over the Bullets after the first quarter.

Pleasant Plains' offense jumped to a 27-21 lead over Williamsville at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Cardinals and the Bullets locked in a 42-42 stalemate.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.