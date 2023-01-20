Pleasant Plains mows down Maroa-Forsyth 54-34

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasant Plains left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Maroa-Forsyth 54-34 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 20.

Pleasant Plains opened with a 22-15 advantage over Maroa-Forsyth through the first quarter.

The Cardinals registered a 35-16 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Pleasant Plains roared to a 50-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 11-4 in the final quarter.

The last time Pleasant Plains and Maroa-Forsyth played in a 64-59 game on February 9, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Pleasant Plains faced off against Auburn and Maroa-Forsyth took on St Joseph-Ogden on January 14 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For results, click here.

