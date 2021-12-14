Pleasant Plains mows down Decatur St. Teresa 61-37

Pleasant Plains didn't tinker around with Decatur St. Teresa. A 61-37 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 14.
In recent action on December 4, Pleasant Plains faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Decatur St Teresa took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 6 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Cardinals darted in front of the Bulldogs 16-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Cardinals' offense roared to a 31-16 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
