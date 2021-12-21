Pleasant Plains has something to talk about outlasting Bloomington Central Catholic in overtime 67-59

Bonus basketball saw Pleasant Plains use the extra time to top Bloomington Central Catholic 67-59 at Bloomington Central Catholic High on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Cardinals jumped in front of the Saints 20-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals' shooting jumped to a 27-16 lead over the Saints at halftime.

Pleasant Plains' train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 15-7 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.