Pleasant Plains has something to talk about outlasting Bloomington Central Catholic in overtime 67-59

Bonus basketball saw Pleasant Plains use the extra time to top Bloomington Central Catholic 67-59 at Bloomington Central Catholic High on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 10, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Teutopolis and Pleasant Plains took on Decatur St Teresa on December 14 at Pleasant Plains High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Cardinals jumped in front of the Saints 20-9 to begin the second quarter.
The Cardinals' shooting jumped to a 27-16 lead over the Saints at halftime.
Pleasant Plains' train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 15-7 points differential.
