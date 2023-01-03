 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasant Plains finds victory in OT at Pittsfield's expense 59-56

Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Pleasant Plains bumped Pittsfield for a 59-56 vcitory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 3.

Pittsfield started on steady ground by forging a 12-7 lead over Pleasant Plains at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Saukees controlled the pace, taking a 23-17 lead into halftime.

Pleasant Plains broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-34 lead over Pittsfield.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Cardinals and the Saukees locked in a 49-49 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as Pleasant Plains outscored Pittsfield 10-7 in the first overtime period.

Last season, Pleasant Plains and Pittsfield squared off with January 4, 2022 at Pleasant Plains High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 29, Pleasant Plains squared off with Frankfort Lincoln-Way East in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

