Pleasant Plains finds victory in OT at Pittsfield's expense 59-56

Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Pleasant Plains bumped Pittsfield for a 59-56 vcitory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 3.

Pittsfield started on steady ground by forging a 12-7 lead over Pleasant Plains at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Saukees controlled the pace, taking a 23-17 lead into halftime.

Pleasant Plains broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-34 lead over Pittsfield.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Cardinals and the Saukees locked in a 49-49 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as Pleasant Plains outscored Pittsfield 10-7 in the first overtime period.

