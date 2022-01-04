Pleasant Plains earns solid win over Pittsfield 51-37

Pleasant Plains tipped and eventually toppled Pittsfield 51-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 4.

Pittsfield showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-9 advantage over Pleasant Plains as the first quarter ended.

Pittsfield came from behind to grab the advantage 19-17 at half over Pleasant Plains.

The Cardinals broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-23 lead over the Saukees.

