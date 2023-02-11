Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Pleasant Plains passed in a 58-50 victory at Princeton's expense during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Pleasant Plains darted in front of Princeton 15-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals fought to a 25-17 intermission margin at the Tigers' expense.

Pleasant Plains and Princeton each scored in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 58-50.

