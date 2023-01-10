Pleasant Plains dominates Buffalo Tri-City 53-24

Pleasant Plains showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Buffalo Tri-City 53-24 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 10.

The first quarter gave Pleasant Plains a 24-7 lead over Buffalo Tri-City.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Tornadoes climbed back to within 27-11.

Pleasant Plains steamrolled to a 49-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals chalked up this decision in spite of the Tornadoes' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

