Pleasant Plains collected a solid win over Petersburg PORTA in a 40-30 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Petersburg PORTA, as it began with a 10-9 edge over Pleasant Plains through the end of the first quarter.

The Cardinals kept a 19-14 half margin at the Blue Jays' expense.

Pleasant Plains jumped to a 28-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 40-30.

