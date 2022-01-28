Pleasant Plains casts spell on Winchester West Central Coop 44-39

Pleasant Plains upended Winchester West Central Coop for a narrow 44-39 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 28.
The start wasn't the problem for Winchester West Central Coop, who began with a 22-20 edge over Pleasant Plains through the end of the first quarter.
The Cougars enjoyed a 30-28 lead over the Cardinals to start the fourth quarter.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Cardinals, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 16-9 fourth quarter, too.
