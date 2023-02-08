Pleasant Hill flexed its muscle and floored Greenview 56-33 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 8.
In recent action on February 2, Pleasant Hill faced off against Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.