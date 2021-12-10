Pittsfield cancels check from Riverton 52-40

No quarter was granted as Pittsfield blunted Riverton's plans 52-40 at Riverton High on December 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 12-12 tie through the first quarter.

The Hawks took a 20-19 lead over the Saukees heading to the half locker room.

Pittsfield broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-29 lead over Riverton.

