Piasa Southwestern pours it on Raymond Lincolnwood 52-24

Piasa Southwestern dominated from start to finish in an imposing 52-24 win over Raymond Lincolnwood on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Raymond Lincolnwood and Piasa Southwestern faced off on December 18, 2021 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 9, Raymond Lincolnwood squared off with Bethany Okaw Valley in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

