Petersburg PORTA records sound decision over Maroa-Forsyth 57-49

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Petersburg PORTA nabbed it to nudge past Maroa-Forsyth 57-49 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 18.
The start wasn't the problem for Maroa-Forsyth, who began with an 18-13 edge over Petersburg PORTA through the end of the first quarter.
Maroa-Forsyth came from behind to grab the advantage 25-22 at half over Petersburg PORTA.
Petersburg PORTA broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 57-49 lead over Maroa-Forsyth.
In recent action on February 12, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Petersburg PORTA took on Auburn on February 11 at Petersburg PORTA High School.
