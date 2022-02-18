 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Petersburg PORTA records sound decision over Maroa-Forsyth 57-49

  • 0

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Petersburg PORTA nabbed it to nudge past Maroa-Forsyth 57-49 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 18.

The start wasn't the problem for Maroa-Forsyth, who began with an 18-13 edge over Petersburg PORTA through the end of the first quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth came from behind to grab the advantage 25-22 at half over Petersburg PORTA.

Petersburg PORTA broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 57-49 lead over Maroa-Forsyth.

In recent action on February 12, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Petersburg PORTA took on Auburn on February 11 at Petersburg PORTA High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Normal severs Moline's hopes 60-47

Normal grabbed a 60-47 victory at the expense of Moline at Normal Community High on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News