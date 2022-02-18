Petersburg PORTA records sound decision over Maroa-Forsyth 57-49

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Petersburg PORTA nabbed it to nudge past Maroa-Forsyth 57-49 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 18.

The start wasn't the problem for Maroa-Forsyth, who began with an 18-13 edge over Petersburg PORTA through the end of the first quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth came from behind to grab the advantage 25-22 at half over Petersburg PORTA.

Petersburg PORTA broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 57-49 lead over Maroa-Forsyth.

