Petersburg PORTA pushes over Mason City Illini Central 51-38

Petersburg PORTA knocked off Mason City Illini Central 51-38 at Mason City Illini Central High on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Petersburg PORTA and Mason City Illini Central played in a 62-49 game on December 14, 2021. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 14, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Clinton and Petersburg PORTA took on Greenfield-Northwestern Coop on January 10 at Petersburg PORTA High School. For more, click here.
