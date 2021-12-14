Petersburg PORTA knocks out victory on Mason City Illini Central 62-49

Stretched out and finally snapped, Petersburg PORTA put just enough pressure on Mason City Illini Central to earn a 62-49 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 14.
In recent action on November 30, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Virden North Mac and Petersburg PORTA took on Beardstown on December 7 at Petersburg PORTA High School. For more, click here.
The Blue Jays made the first move by forging a 50-36 margin over the Cougars after the first quarter.
Petersburg PORTA moved over Mason City Illini Central when the fourth quarter began 57-47.
