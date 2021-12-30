Petersburg PORTA finds small margin for win in tilt with Warrensburg-Latham 59-51

Petersburg PORTA knocked off Warrensburg-Latham 59-51 on December 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 23, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Warrensburg-Latham took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 17 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. Click here for a recap
