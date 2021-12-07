Petersburg PORTA delivers smashing punch early to dump Beardstown 51-29

Petersburg PORTA's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Beardstown 51-29 on December 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on December 1 , Beardstown squared up on Williamsville in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.