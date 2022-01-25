Petersburg PORTA delivers heart-wrenching defeat to New Berlin 47-40

Petersburg PORTA found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off New Berlin 47-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 25.
Petersburg PORTA's offense moved to a 27-24 lead over New Berlin at halftime.
Recently on January 18 , New Berlin squared up on Buffalo Tri-City in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.