Peoria trips Normal Community West in tenacious tussle 63-61

Peoria poked just enough holes in Normal Community West's defense to garner a taut 63-61 victory on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 7, Peoria faced off against Bloomington and Normal Community West took on Champaign Central on January 7 at Normal Community West. For a full recap, click here.

The start wasn't the problem for the Wildcats, who began with a 14-13 edge over the Lions through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, Normal Community West would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 43-38 lead on Peoria.

Normal Community West enjoyed a 49-45 lead over Peoria to start the fourth quarter.

The Lions' kept the advantage through the final quarter with an 18-12 scoring edge over the Wildcats.

