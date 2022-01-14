Peoria trips Normal Community West in tenacious tussle 63-61

Peoria poked just enough holes in Normal Community West's defense to garner a taut 63-61 victory on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The start wasn't the problem for the Wildcats, who began with a 14-13 edge over the Lions through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, Normal Community West would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 43-38 lead on Peoria.

Normal Community West enjoyed a 49-45 lead over Peoria to start the fourth quarter.

The Lions' kept the advantage through the final quarter with an 18-12 scoring edge over the Wildcats.

