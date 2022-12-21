Peoria takes victory lap past Bartonville Limestone 58-28

Peoria gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Bartonville Limestone 58-28 at Bartonville Limestone High on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Peoria and Bartonville Limestone played in a 49-31 game on December 14, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 16, Bartonville Limestone faced off against Morton and Peoria took on Peoria Richwoods on December 16 at Peoria High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.