Peoria severs Bradley-Bourbonnais' hopes 61-51

Riding a wave of production, Peoria dunked Bradley-Bourbonnais 61-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Bradley-Bourbonnais showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-11 advantage over Peoria as the first quarter ended.

Peoria's offense darted to a 25-24 lead over Bradley-Bourbonnais at halftime.

The Boilermakers came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Lions 42-41.

There was no room for doubt as Peoria added to its advantage with a 20-9 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.