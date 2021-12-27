 Skip to main content
Peoria severs Bradley-Bourbonnais' hopes 61-51

Riding a wave of production, Peoria dunked Bradley-Bourbonnais 61-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 14 , Peoria squared up on Bartonville Limestone in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Bradley-Bourbonnais showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-11 advantage over Peoria as the first quarter ended.

Peoria's offense darted to a 25-24 lead over Bradley-Bourbonnais at halftime.

The Boilermakers came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Lions 42-41.

There was no room for doubt as Peoria added to its advantage with a 20-9 margin in the closing period.

