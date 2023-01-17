Peoria rolls like thunder over Dunlap 71-46

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Peoria turned out the lights on Dunlap 71-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Peoria and Dunlap played in a 65-48 game on January 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 9, Dunlap faced off against LaSalle-Peru and Peoria took on Peoria Notre Dame on January 6 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. For a full recap, click here.
