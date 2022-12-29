Peoria rides the rough off Bradley-Bourbonnais 66-52

Peoria pushed past Bradley-Bourbonnais for a 66-52 win on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Peoria drew first blood by forging a 22-20 margin over Bradley-Bourbonnais after the first quarter.

The Lions fought to a 38-33 half margin at the Boilermakers' expense.

Peoria darted to a 52-45 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-7 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.