Peoria rides the rough off Bradley-Bourbonnais 66-52

Peoria pushed past Bradley-Bourbonnais for a 66-52 win on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Peoria drew first blood by forging a 22-20 margin over Bradley-Bourbonnais after the first quarter.

The Lions fought to a 38-33 half margin at the Boilermakers' expense.

Peoria darted to a 52-45 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-7 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Peoria and Bradley-Bourbonnais faced off on December 27, 2021 at Bradley-Bourbonnais High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 20, Bradley-Bourbonnais faced off against Chicago Morgan Park and Peoria took on Bartonville Limestone on December 21 at Bartonville Limestone High School. For more, click here.

