Peoria rides the rough off Bradley-Bourbonnais 66-52

Peoria pushed past Bradley-Bourbonnais for a 66-52 win on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Peoria drew first blood by forging a 22-20 margin over Bradley-Bourbonnais after the first quarter.
The Lions fought to a 38-33 half margin at the Boilermakers' expense.
Peoria darted to a 52-45 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lions hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-7 advantage in the frame.
