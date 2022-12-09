 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peoria Richwoods wins tense tussle with Bloomington 58-50

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Peoria Richwoods had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Bloomington 58-50 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Peoria Richwoods and Bloomington faced off on February 1, 2022 at Bloomington High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 2, Peoria Richwoods faced off against Normal West and Champaign Centennial took on Bloomington Central Catholic on December 2 at Champaign Centennial High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

